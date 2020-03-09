Mask-Clad Chinese Cautiously Return to Work

Fearing a resurgence in cases, the government is taking a gradual approach.

Yanan Wang
Mar 9th, 2020
A passenger sits under a public information display encouraging the use of mask on a subway train in Beijing Monday, March 9, 2020. With almost no new COVID-19 cases being reported in Beijing, workers are slowly returning to their offices with masks on and disinfectant in hand. But officials remain cautious, torn between wanting to restart the economy and fear of a resurgence of the outbreak.
A passenger sits under a public information display encouraging the use of mask on a subway train in Beijing Monday, March 9, 2020. With almost no new COVID-19 cases being reported in Beijing, workers are slowly returning to their offices with masks on and disinfectant in hand. But officials remain cautious, torn between wanting to restart the economy and fear of a resurgence of the outbreak.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — Riding the subway for the first time after weeks of working remotely from home, Zhuang Xue felt a sense of calm, outfitted in a blue surgical mask and protective goggles as she headed for the office.

The 29-year-old purchasing agent joined other office workers finally allowed back to their cubicles on Monday in Beijing, where virtually no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days.

Authorities extended the Lunar New Year holiday that began in late January, ordering most workers in the city to stay home to help curb the spread of the virus that has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, most of them in China.

Zhuang, her goggles fogged up in the morning chill as she left the subway station, said she had been preparing for this moment for weeks, exercising at home and trying to eat as healthily as possible to strengthen her immune system. She was carrying disinfectant wipes and a personal water bottle.

“Everyone is pretty conscientious,” Zhuang said.

It's not exactly life as usual, though. Fearing a resurgence in cases, the government is taking a gradual approach.

Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.

Similar measures have been implemented to varying degrees across the country, as the number of new cases has dwindled.

China reported just 40 new cases of the virus on Monday. Last month, the number of new daily cases was in the thousands. A total of 58,600 people in mainland China have recovered from the disease, according to the National Health Commission, while more than 3,000 have died.

While Chinese cities experiment with slowly reviving activity, other countries are canceling public gatherings, encouraging remote work and — in the case of Italy — following China's lead with a lockdown on affected regions.

“It might be more serious now overseas,” said Yang Tianxiao, a finance worker who has been back at his office for a couple of weeks.

“I think in China it's OK,” Yang said. “Things are slowly returning to normal.”

Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April. Travel curbs are still in place in many areas, making it difficult for employees to get back to work.

That is disrupting imports of components and raw materials from China's Asian neighbors as well as shipments from China. On Saturday, the government reported that exports fell 17% and imports were off 4% from a year earlier in January and February.

The recovery may come too late for some business owners struggling to stay afloat after restaurants and entertainment venues were ordered to close and consumers opted to avoid the risk of catching the virus by staying home.

The street food stand run by Cheng Sheng and his brother at one intersection in Beijing's usually bustling central business district used to stay open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, selling their savory fried pancakes stuffed with egg, lettuce and sausage and covered with a sweet-and-spicy sauce. Now they close at 10 a.m., he said, since the area empties out after morning commuters have passed through.

They need to make at least 1,000 yuan ($143) a day to break even, but struggle now to sell more than 500 yuan ($71) worth of food even on their busiest days.

“Our business is one-fifth of what it was before,” Cheng said, halfheartedly flipping pink sausages on a grill. “We're losing money.”

“The main thing is that there's much less foot traffic,” he said. “There are no people.”

More in Global
A tug boat pulls along side the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ship prepares to get underway for sea trials in January.
Navy's New Destroyers
The new destroyers' air defense represents 'an essential evolution.'
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, a large Tokyo 2020 Olympic banner hangs on the facade of a building in Tokyo. The tentacles of cancelling the Tokyo Olympics &mdash; or postponing or staging it in empty venues &mdash; would reach into every corner of the globe, much like the spreading virus that now imperils the opening ceremony on July 24.
Cancelled Olympics Would Hit Globe
At this point the games are on, but the clock is ticking.
Mar 10th, 2020
Mfg Tech 5dd6cd5c9adaf
January Mfg. Technology Orders Hit 3-Year Low
New orders placed in January fell 34 percent from a year earlier.
Mar 9th, 2020
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
Ap20069283985393
No Closure 1 Year After Ethiopian Crash
The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.
Mar 9th, 2020
In this June 5, 2019, photo, residents of the Hui Muslim ethnic minority walk in a neighborhood near an OFILM factory in Nanchang in eastern China&apos;s Jiangxi province.
Gadgets Made with Coerced Labor
The Chinese factory in question turns out computer screens, cameras and fingerprint scanners for a supplier to international tech giants such as Apple and Lenovo.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Monday, March 2, 2020, photo, a worker wearing a mask works at a factory producing bicycle wheel rims in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang province.
China's Factories Try to Shield Workers
Following government instructions, factory operators are buying face masks by the thousands and jugs of disinfectant.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in Jan. 2020, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe. Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
US Productivity Up 1.2% in Q4
The 1.9% productivity gain for the year was up from smaller increases of 1.4% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2017.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
A pair of Baby Yoda dolls, by Mattel, are displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. From Baby Yoda to eco-friendly stacking rings, toymakers displayed an array of goods that they hope will be on kids&apos; wish lists for the holiday 2020 season. The four-day Toy Fair comes as the U.S. toy industry has been whipsawed by a number of obstacles.
How Virus Could Impact the Toy Business
Amid quarantines and shutdowns, just about 30% of the workers needed are at toy factories in China.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Mm E37 Thumb
Amazon Removes Coronavirus ‘Cures’
False claims and price gouging have become rampant on Amazon.
Mar 4th, 2020