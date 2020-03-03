Researchers: Tool Oil Companies Use to Detect Polar Bears Ineffective

The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.

Dan Joling
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
iStock

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A study by polar bear researchers in Alaska concludes that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.

That doesn’t mean polar bears are being disturbed, said researcher Tom Smith, an associate professor of wildlife science at Brigham Young University. Exploration companies use other tools to avoid operating within a mile of a den, and no industry disturbance, to his knowledge, has killed a polar bear cub, Smith said.

But exploration company should understand that finding polar bears through aerial infrared sensors can be thrown off by wind or moisture in the air, he said.

“We’re just trying to encourage those people doing it to pay more attention to the sensitive nature of this tool,” Smith said.

Pregnant polar bears starting in October dig dens in snow drifts for giving birth and nursing cubs. Females give birth in mid-winter. Females and cubs abandon dens by mid-April and head toward sea ice, where they hunt for seals.

The urgency to keep polar bears safe stems from declining numbers of bears and the expansion of drilling activity. The number of southern Beaufort Sea polar bears, one of two populations in Alaska, fell by about 40% from 2000 to 2010, according to the authors.

“Maximizing cub survival potential is essential for polar bears in this region to persist,” the authors said.

Meanwhile, exploration in polar bear habitat continues to expand. Congress in 2017 approved President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which requires a lease sale by 2021 on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a major denning location for southern Beaufort Sea polar bears.

Infrared technology mounted on airplanes has been a tool to detect thermal images from polar bear dens since 2004. Alaska oil companies don't look for every polar bear den but survey areas where they might install a drill pad, pipeline, winter ice road or other infrastructure.

Researchers looked at 33 known polar bear dens and compared them to dens detected by industry thermal imaging flights from 2004 to 2016. The flights had detected 15 dens, or 41%.

“A certain percentage, you’re never going to see because they’re just under too much snow,” Smith said. If the ceiling of the den is more than a meter deep, the bear’s body heat will not reach the surface, he said. Fresh snow or a wind cools the top of a den and prevents detection.

“We don’t know how long it takes for that delicate heat signature to reestablish at the top of a snowdrift,” he said.

Water crystals in the air play havoc with infrared light.

“That’s like trying to shine a light through a room full of prisms,” he said.

The study recommended that the infrared detection be used only when weather conditions are appropriate and that the industry develop new den-location technology.

Patrick Bergt, regulatory and legal affairs manager for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, called the study an academic exercise that looked at a fraction of the best available data and did not account for all measures used by the industry. Aerial infrared is just one management tool for locating polar bear dens, he said in an email response to questions.

“All personnel working off pads in polar bear habitat are provided specialized training on how to identify signs of polar bear dens, such as tailings and other indications of excavations,” he said.

Oilfield mobile equipment typically doesn’t travel over topographical features necessary for polar bears to create dens, he said.

“If it is steep enough for polar bear dens, it is too steep for much of our equipment,” he said.

There has been no evidence for more than 40 years of maternal dens destroyed by industry activity, he said, a record that can be attributed to management tools and operator experience, Bergt said.

The study was published last week in the journal PLOS ONE.

More in Global
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by shuttered business shops in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe Sunday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.
China Manufacturing Slumps
But the data suggests “the worst is now likely behind us” in China, said Citigroup economists in a report.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md. Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, that the drug&apos;s maker contacted health officials recently about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine&apos;s key ingredient.
Drug Shortage Tied to Outbreak
The drug's maker contacted officials about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine's key ingredient.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
VW Sued, Agrees to $912 Million
The settlement offer was negotiated with Germany’s consumer protection group VZBV, and Volkswagen called it “fair compensation.”
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. Japan&apos;s Justice Minister Masako Mori said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 that she was dispatching the official to Beirut for talks on the case of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled for his home country late last year while out on bail awaiting trial.
Japan Sends Official to Lebanon Over Ghosn
Nissan said in a statement that it hoped Ghosn would return to Japan to stand trial.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is confirming that it&apos;s developing a competitor to Amazon&apos;s juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined on Thursday, Feb. 27 to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
Walmart to Launch Amazon Prime Rival
The discounter would reportedly have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer.
Feb 28th, 2020
Cars are pictured as workers stop the preparation of the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, GIMS, at Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Geneva Auto Show Canceled
The Swiss government has placed a ban on big events that will last until at least March 15.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo a Microsoft computer is among items displayed at a Microsoft store in suburban Boston.
Microsoft Says Virus Hurting Supply Chain
The virus outbreak in China is hurting Microsoft more than expected, as the company said it won't meet targets that had already factored in the uncertainty.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, an employee, donning a tattoo with a motto reads in Spanish: &apos;Only God can judge me,&apos; stitches shoe components at the Tenis Court factory, in Leon, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Part of Guanajuato&rsquo;s odd reality stems from its success at cracking down on crimes that impact businesses together with its inability to stop the drug gang war.
Violence, Industry Co-Exist in Mexico
Guanajuato, which has around 5% of Mexico's population, suffered 20% of its homicides.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
Thumb2
Volvo Unveils Next-Generation EV
The compact car is touted as a potential challenger to Tesla’s Model 3
Feb 26th, 2020
This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Panasonic Scraps Solar Panels Partnership
Panasonic is pulling out of its partnership with Tesla to produce solar panels at a factory in New York state.
Feb 26th, 2020