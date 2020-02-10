Xerox Raises Bid for HP to $35B

A lower bid was rejected in November.

Associated Press
Feb 10th, 2020
This May 24, 2016, file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass.
This May 24, 2016, file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Xerox says it will raise its offer for computer and printer maker HP to nearly $35 billion after a lower bid was rejected.

Xerox said Monday that it plans to make the offer about March 2. It will consist of $24 per HP share, including $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.

In November, HP rejected a roughly $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox, saying that the bid undervalued HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp., best known for its copying machines.

The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs.

HP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Xerox rose 1.5%, while HP Inc.'s rose 1.8% in midday trading Monday.

More in Global
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington, as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Seth Ducharm looks on.
China Denies Equifax Cybertheft
The United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people from Equifax networks.
Feb 11th, 2020
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China&apos;s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
China Virus Deaths Top 1,000
The Chinese mainland has almost 43,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
Feb 11th, 2020
A Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters, prior to a media conference on the 2019 Full Year Financial Results, in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Volvo Cars, Geely Consider Merger
The deal aims to 'accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.”
Feb 10th, 2020
Nissan Carlos Ghosn Ap
Ghosn Argues Wrongful Termination
The fugitive wants his dismissal as chairman of the Nissan-Renault alliance overturned.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London.
Flight Crosses Atlantic in Less Than 5 Hours
The flight from JFK to Heathrow was expected to take 102 minutes longer.
Feb 10th, 2020
This image released by Netflix shows Zach Ray at work at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary &apos;American Factory.&apos;
Factory Documentary Wins Oscar
The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop
Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.
Feb 7th, 2020
Us China Trade Zone Ap
Espionage an 'Existential Threat'
Arrests in cases related to Chinese espionage have risen sharply in the last five years.
Feb 6th, 2020
I Stock 1144933955
US Trade Deficit Drops 1.7%
Mainstream economists argue that changes in trade policy are not responsible for the decline.
Feb 6th, 2020
This Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo shows Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, Calif. Scientists in the city at the center of China&rsquo;s virus outbreak have applied to patent a drug made by U.S. company Gilead Science Inc. to treat the disease, possibly fueling more of the conflict over technology policy that helped trigger Washington&rsquo;s tariff war with Beijing.
Chinese Ask for Patent on US Drug for Virus
It might fuel complaints Beijing abuses its regulatory system to pressure foreign companies to hand over valuable technology.
Feb 6th, 2020
An overturned carriage of a high-speed train after the train derailed in the countryside near the town of Lodi, northern Italy, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy before dawn on Thursday on the heavily used Milan-Bologna line, with the motor car completely detaching, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people, authorities said.
2 Killed After High-Speed Train Derails
The train was traveling at speeds of over 180 mph.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Aug 3, 2016 file photo, a damaged Boeing 777 is seen at the Dubai airport after it crash-landed, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. An investigative report released Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, found that the pilots of an Emirates flight that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai failed to realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt.
Crashed Plane Had Idled Engines
A lack of training and reliance on automation were cited as factors in the crash.
Feb 6th, 2020
Rescue members evacuate an injured person from the wreckage of a plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Airliner Skids Off Runway in Istanbul
Passengers had to scramble through the split fuselage to escape.
Feb 6th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020