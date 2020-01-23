Brexit Bill Becomes Law

The Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in the measure's legislative journey.

Jill Lawless
Jan 23rd, 2020
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekley session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekley session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill has become law, removing the last U.K. obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just over a week.

House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced Thursday that the Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in the measure's legislative journey.

The queen's assent came hours after the bill completed its passage through Parliament by getting approval from the House of Lords.

"At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we've done it," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after that milestone late Wednesday.

The European Union’s parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before Jan. 31 if Britain is to leave on time. Lawmakers in Brussels are due to vote on it next week.

The U.K. is finally leaving the EU more than 3 1/2 years after voters narrowly opted for Brexit in a June 2016 referendum - and after many rounds of political wrangling.

After years of negotiations between the British government and the EU, U.K. lawmakers repeatedly defeated attempts by both Johnson and predecessor Theresa May to finalize the departure terms with the other 27 nations of the bloc.

That changed when Johnson’s Conservatives won the Dec. 12 election, giving the government the ability to override the objections of opposition parties.

Despite Johnson’s repeated promise to “get Brexit done” on Jan. 31, the day of departure only marks the start of the first stage of the country's EU exit.

Britain and the EU are to then launch into negotiations on their future ties, racing to strike new relationships for trade, security and a host of other areas by the end of 2020.

Johnson insists he won’t agree to any delay beyond the end of the year. The U.K. is also keen to begin talks on a free trade deal with the United States, and intends to negotiate simultaneously with the EU and the U.S.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a deal with Britain was “an absolute priority of President Trump and we expect to complete that within this year."

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said a trade deal between the two countries shouldn't be too difficult because their economies are similar.

“Both are very heavily services oriented and within services, such as financial services there’s already a pretty high degree of integration and coordination so it should be much easier mechanically,” he said in Davos.

But British opposition politicians are already raising concerns about issues ranging from food-safety standards - especially the U.S. practice of chlorine-washing chicken to kill germs - to drug prices.

Ross sought to dampen concerns that a trade deal wouldl mean higher drug prices as U.S. pharmaceutical companies look to gain concessions from Britain's state-run National Health Service.

“What we think is that drugs should have similar prices wherever they are but I don’t believe we are in any position to tell the U.K. what they should pay for drugs," he said.

More in Global
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that pushed the company&apos;s value over $100 billion could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Reaches $100B Market Value
For Elon Musk, hitting $100 billion in market value triggers an option to buy 1.69 million shares of Tesla stock at a steep discount.
Jan 22nd, 2020
This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters building in Washington. A federal judge says it&apos;s likely that Microsoft was trying to avoid or evade paying U.S. taxes and is ordering the company to hand over financial documents from more than a decade ago.
Microsoft Ordered to Release Tax Records
The IRS has been seeking the documents as part of a long-running investigation into how Microsoft structured a Puerto Rico manufacturing facility.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Asdf
Tyson Starts Sustainable Protein Coalition
To mark the launch, Tyson has convened leaders from the global protein industry at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 22nd, 2020
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo members of a bomb disposal team search for WWII munition in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that &apos;we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.&apos; The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant &apos;will build batteries, powertrains &amp; vehicles, starting with Model Y.&apos;
WWII Ammunition Found at Tesla Factory Site
Besides this, they estimate about 25 unexploded bombs could be found at the partially wooded site on the outskirts of Berlin.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mercedes Ap
Daimler Earnings Sag
Its flagship luxury brand suffered in a tougher global market.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Keystone Ap
Board Approves Keystone Water Permits
The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months.
Jan 21st, 2020
Toyota Showroom Tokyo Ap
Honda, Toyota to Recall 6M Vehicles
Air bag problems strike again.
Jan 21st, 2020
Starbucks Reusable Cups
Starbucks Outlines 2030 Green Initiatives
The coffeehouse chain giant has several carbon/waste-reduction goals set to accomplish by 2030.
Jan 21st, 2020
Facebook&apos;s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a press conference in London, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. Facebook says it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams, and that it will add the new roles by the end of the year, which will bring its U.K. workforce to more than 4,000.
Facebook to Add 1,000 UK Jobs
More than half of the new jobs will be in technology-focused roles such as software engineering.
Jan 21st, 2020
Bae Istock
BAE to Acquire Collins, Raytheon Divisions
The sale aims to appease antitrust regulators considering a merger between Raytheon and United Technologies Corp.
Jan 21st, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to an employee as he visits a plant of British-Swedish pharmaceutical group Astrazeneca in Dunkirk, northern France, Monday, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting 180 international business leaders later today at the Palace of Versailles in a bid to promote France&apos;s economic attractiveness despite over six weeks of crippling strikes over his government&apos;s planned pension changes.
France: We're Open for Business
Emmanuel Macron is insisting that his reforms are attracting investors despite six weeks of crippling protests and walkouts over his plan to overhaul the retirement system.
Jan 21st, 2020
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home in Vancouver, Monday, January, 20, 2020. A court hearing begins today in Vancouver over the American request to extradite an executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges.
Hearing Begins for Huawei Exec
China's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States and Canada of violating Meng's rights and called for her release.
Jan 21st, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
Sandvik Walter
Sandvik May Close Germany Walter Plant
If closed, production at Walter's Frankfurt plant would be transferred to other units within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jan 20th, 2020