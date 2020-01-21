Facebook to Add 1,000 UK Jobs

More than half of the new jobs will be in technology-focused roles such as software engineering.

Associated Press
Jan 21st, 2020
Facebook&apos;s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a press conference in London, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. Facebook says it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams, and that it will add the new roles by the end of the year, which will bring its U.K. workforce to more than 4,000.
Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said Tuesday it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams.

The U.S. tech company said Tuesday that it will add the new roles by the end of the year, bringing its U.K. workforce to more than 4,000.

There will also be a “large number” of jobs working on building tools to detect and remove harmful content from Facebook and its other platforms, which include WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company did not give an exact number.

Facebook is devoting more effort to keeping harmful content such as spam and abusive material off its sites as authorities put more pressure on the big tech companies to better police their platforms.

