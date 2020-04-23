Software Providers Step Up with No-Cost Subscriptions

Tools for remote monitoring, component specification, 3D printing and more are being offered at no cost to assist manufacturers.

Apr 23rd, 2020
IEN Staff
Businessman Working With Modern Laptop And Icon strategy Concept 664599098 2133x1411

The situation facing the manufacturing sector, our country and the entire planet have become interwoven into our daily routines. However, in support of those companies and individual who continue to keep us fed, protected and in touch, a number of software providers are offering manufacturers free access to some of their most powerful tools. The list below details a handful of such organizations. 

 

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division is offering a range of free offline licensing and remote access options to help manufacturing managers working from home. Production and metrology software will be available at no cost until June 30. These offerings will allow manufacturers running metrology equipment to remotely monitor and analyze how assets are performing. Access to additional online learning resources will also be provided. More information can be found at www.hexagonmi.com/wahs. These offerings will include:

  • Extension of licenses for work-from-home support or alternative access options for MSC Software CAE solutions.
  • License move, remote access or additional temporary home office licenses for Hexagon’s CAD-CAM software.
  • Offline licenses of the latest versions of PC-DMIS and other metrology software.
  • Remote machine monitoring via the HxGN SFx | Asset Management performance solution.

 

Thief River Falls, Minnesota-based Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has teamed with Z2Data to offer no-cost support and component data for companies creating devices such as ventilators and COVID-19 testing solutions. The offering includes access to Z2Data’s database of 1 billion+ electronic components. The Part Risk Manager and Supply Chain Watch tools provided by Z2Data offer enhanced bill-of-material organizational tools to help streamline development and production timelines. Organizations can learn more by submitting a request here. 

 

Northhampton, Massachusetts-based MachineMetrics is offering free access to their MachineMetrics IoT Platform and remote monitoring applications. The package is available to any manufacturer involved with the production of ventilator parts, test equipment, protective equipment, or any COVID-19 related manufacturing. According to the company, most modern equipment can be connected within minutes to help support social distancing and remote work needs. 

Applications of the software can include automated data collection, remote production monitoring, maintenance and service monitoring, mobile alerts and notifications, and analytics for making scheduling and staffing decisions. The company is also offering their manufacturing consulting services free of charge. More information is available by accessing the MachineMetrics website dedicated to their COVID-19 Response Program. 

 

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Librestream recently unveiled a free program for enterprises facing business continuity and worker safety challenges related to COVID-19. According to the company, their Onsight platform offers the ability to collaborate securely across and within field environments where bandwidth and network connectivity might be an issue. 

Initial applications can include remote inspections and diagnostics of critical equipment, but the platform has also been utilized as a way for remote workers to hold in-person meetings for easily sharing visual and audio data. Additionally, their Onsight Connect software can run on smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, wearables and computers. 

Librestream's package includes pre-configured Onsight Connect remote expert software and materials to get up and running within 24 hours. To initiate the qualification, organizations that meet the requirements listed here. No charge, virtual training sessions are also available. Specific functionality includes:

  • The ability to talk, stream video, or share high-quality snapshots and content snips.
  • On-screen telestration.
  • Remotely control field cameras.
  • Record sessions for future record keeping, audit, training and AI enablement.
  • Enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption and authentication. 

 

ABB’s Robotics & Discrete Automation business is offering automation, robotics and enhanced connectivity software services free of charge until December 31st. Among the services included are condition monitoring and diagnostics, asset management software and remote troubleshooting and monitoring of production lines. More specifically, the free software falls under two primary platforms. 

ABB Ability Connected Services monitors the health and performance of robots, with features that include:

  • Secure 24/7 monitoring and diagnostics.
  • Condition Monitoring and trend analytics for mechanical units and controller measurements.
  • Immediate critical alarm notifications via e-mail.
  • System snapshots in case of alarms for faster root cause analytics.
  • MyRobot and alarm dashboard with actionable information.
  • Virtual training support during office hours.

 RobotStudio is a simulation and offline programming software. It provides:

  • A digital replica (digital twin) of physical assets or systems so you can see what’s going on in your production line remotely.
  • The ability to create, simulate and test a complete robot installation in a virtual 3D environment without having to visit the actual production line. 

Virtual technical support is also available via video (Skype, Zoom, Teams). Those who are interested should contact their local ABB representative. 

 

Dozuki is a San Luis Obispo, California-based provider of instruction and workforce standardization software. The company is offering free access to its instruction and training software for manufacturers impacted by COVID-19. Dozuki feels their offerings can help in remotely communicating essential information to front-line workers without compromising social distancing requirements. This could include critical health, safety, and operational processes. Companies that sign up will have free use of Dozuki for three months, with an option to extend. Users will have access to the following remote access features:

  • Digital guides for sharing procedures.
  • Modules to track and confirm employee training.
  • Video and photo support. 

More information is available on the company’s site, or by clicking here. 

 

Anisoprint, a manufacturer of 3D printers, has announced that it will provide manufacturers facing supply chain disruptions with composite or plastic parts free of charge. Their efforts are focused on filling the void created by the COVID-19-related shut down of suppliers of tools, jigs and fixtures. “Our technology can help replace traditional tools, jigs and fixtures with the 3D printed ones. We have significant experience in producing composite parts for manufacturing companies and we would be happy to support them now, during this crisis,” stated Fedor Antonov, CEO of Anisoprint in a release from the company. 

Anisoprint offers continuous fiber reinforced parts, plastic with short fibers (carbon filled), or pure plastic parts. The company suggests sending a model of the part needed direct to them at info@anisoprint.com.

 

NiceLabela leading developer of label design software and label management systems, is offering free subscriptions to its cloud-based labeling solution and technical consulting services. Those looking to take advantage of the offering can register at www.nicelabel.com/covid19. NiceLabel will evaluate each request on its own merit.

 

If you know of a software supplier or related service provider that is doing more to support the industrial sector during these challenging times, please reach out by emailing Jeff Reinke at jeff@ien.com.

More in Best Practices
Chuck Schumer Ap
Deal on $500B Virus Aid Package Near
'We have a deal and I think we'll pass it today,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.
Apr 21st, 2020
Factory With Flag
Manufacturing’s Finest Hour
Manufacturers have accepted the challenge of getting supplies and equipment to the front lines against COVID-19.
Apr 17th, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this March 20, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill Washington. The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday, April 19, on a $400-plus billion aid package to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
Lawmakers Near Deal on Aid
The proposal would add up to $450 billion to a small-business loan program that has run out of money.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, right, and Doug Hurley talk to the media in front of the Crew Dragon spacecraft at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. On Friday, April 17, 2020, NASA and SpaceX announced May 27 for resuming human launches from the U.S. after nearly a decade. Hurley and Behnken will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by Atlantis in July 2011.
NASA, SpaceX Pick Date to Resume Launches
Astronaut launches will begin from the U.S. after nine years of complete Russian dependence.
Apr 19th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
Boeing to Restart Seattle Production
Operations were shut down after workers tested positive for the virus and a longtime inspector died.
Apr 16th, 2020
A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois&apos; unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit.
Layoffs Hit White Collar Jobs
The record-setting flood of layoffs is extending beyond the services industries that bore the initial brunt.
Apr 16th, 2020
This file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it&apos;s temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area&apos;s vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately.
Shell Target Net Zero by 2050
But some environmentalists dismissed the announcement as a public relations stunt.
Apr 16th, 2020
Apple Ap
Apple Rolls Out Cheaper iPhone
It's a 40% markdown on the previous version.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, apples collected by amateur botanists David Benscoter and EJ Brandt of the Lost Apple Project, rest on the ground in an orchard at an abandoned homestead near Genesee, Idaho. Benscoter and Brandt recently learned that their work in the fall of 2019 has led to the rediscovery of 10 apple varieties in the Pacific Northwest that were planted by long-ago pioneers and had been thought extinct.
10 Apples Thought Extinct Found
It was the largest number ever unearthed in a single season by the nonprofit Lost Apple Project.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a storefront for rent on Madison Avenue, in New York. Long before there was a global pandemic, brick-and-mortar retailers struggled to resonate as shoppers increasingly made their purchases online. Now, they&apos;re faced with an even more daunting task of staying on people&apos;s minds and pocketbooks in the midst of the new coronavirus.
Retail Sales Suffer Record Plunge
Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26%.
Apr 15th, 2020
Healthtn
New Attitudes Towards Trade, Health
48% of respondents to a recent survey plan on diversifying their supply chain.
Apr 14th, 2020