Warehousing, Goods Driving Jobs Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

The US labor market is still recovering from harsh impacts of the pandemic, but some blue-collar jobs are already exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

According to Indeed.com, loading & stocking jobs through Feb. 12 are up 37% since Feb. 1, 2020 and up 11% from early January 2021.

Goods driving jobs are up 13% year-over-year.

The warehousing and driving jobs rise comes amid major growth in e-commerce across various consumer markets during the pandemic.

Construction and pharmacy jobs are other big winners, up 26% and 38% year-over-year, respectively.

Last May, total job postings on Indeed bottomed out at 39% below the pre-pandemic baseline.

Though postings have recovered to +3.9% through Feb. 12, that doesn’t mean the labor market has fully recovered.

US Labor Department data said February manufacturing employment remains 5% below pre-pandemic levels.



