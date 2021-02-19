Co-Worker Fatally Stabbed at Iowa Pork Plant

At 5:42 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities were called to Prestage Foods in Iowa.

Law enforcement found 50-year-old employee, Wayne Smith, dead in the employee locker room at the pork processing plant.

Police identified the suspect and arrested 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown, a co-worker who was familiar with the victim.

Authorities believe that Brown stabbed Smith before their shift started on Tuesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Brown is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Brown's motive remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

On a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of Smith's family, Wayne is called a kind soul who cared deeply for his family and friends.

Founded in 1983, Prestage Farms is a family-owned pork production facility in Eagle Grove, Iowa.