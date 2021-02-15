Straight Outta Russia: .50-Cal-Proof Armor and a ‘Hipster’ Shotgun

These developments out of Moscow are almost too crazy to believe.

Feb 15th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanJeff Reinke

Sometimes the Russian military reminds me of that oddball uncle who comes to the kid’s birthday party wearing camo pants, boots and a cutoff vest with military patches. You’re really not sure if he’s as tough as he looks or as crazy as he sounds, but either way, you make sure to keep an eye on him.

After hearing a couple of recent news stories funneling out of Moscow, I think you’ll get my point.

The first is from state-owned military supplier Rostec. They’re reportedly building a combat suit capable stopping .50 caliber bullets. 

Just to offer some perspective, these rounds are typically fired by an M2 automatic machine gun this is tripod or vehicle mounted. The rounds measure about 5” long and are the one thing most high-end bullet-proof armor still can’t stop. 

However, Rostec is saying that their fourth generation Sotnik, or ‘Centurion,’ battle armor will be ready for the task, thanks to a lightweight polyethylene fiber and armor plating that is engineered to withstand a direct shot. 

Just as important as its strength, the armor will also reportedly not restrict movement and will allow users to comfortably handle the extra weight associated with tactical military gear. 

While most defense authorities are giving the announcement an exaggerated eye roll, the suit is part of a collection of gear that has reportedly been in development for more than a decade. Previous versions could withstand 7.62 mm rifle rounds, and contained a thermal night vision monocle, integrated communication systems and a self-contained heater.

Also coming out this week was news from Russian arms maker Kalashnikov. Most famous for the AK-47 automatic assault rifle carried by nearly every bad guy in 1980s action movies, Kalashnikov is looking to expand their reach with a self-described gadget gun for hipsters. 

It’s an interesting description for a semi-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun with embedded electronic capabilities that could include a compass, video camera and computerized firing instructions. According to the company, the gun is meant for users “born with gadgets and cannot imagine themselves without them.” 

The MP-155 Ultima is projected to cost 100,000 rubles, or $1,348.


More
Tim E2 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Flying Car Order, Apple Car Fallout, Water Plant Poisoned, Shadow Factory Floods & Aunt Jemima's New Name
In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Feb 15th, 2021
Helicopter
Sikorsky to Deliver New Presidential Helicopter in 2021
Sikorsky has been in the presidential transportation business for 63 years.
Feb 15th, 2021
Mm 179 Thumb
Semiconductor Shortage Prompts Call for Federal Funding
Numerous automakers have been forced to cut back on production due to a lack of parts.
Feb 12th, 2021
Jetpower
This Jet Engine-Powered Supercar Could Be Yours
Before the pandemic hit, the Bloodhound was pacing towards eclipsing the current car speed record of 763 mph.
Feb 12th, 2021
Mm 178 Thumb
Volkswagen Looking into Flying Cars
Flying cars have been a subject of the imagination for decades, but the possibility is becoming more realistic.
Feb 11th, 2021
Masks
US Customs Seized Nearly 13M Fake Masks Last Year
More than half of the fraudulent pandemic-related goods seized came from China.
Feb 10th, 2021
The Place For Erp
Do ERP Systems Belong in a Corporate Office or Shop Floor?
Misconceptions over limitations, perceived fears over cyber-attacks and underused capabilities are playing a big role in why ERP systems rarely communicated with the shop floor.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ep113
Hyundai, Kia Stock Plummets $8.5B Over Apple Reports
There are various theories over what sent Apple talks screeching to a halt.
Feb 10th, 2021
Coketn
Coke Unveils Bottle Made of 100% Recycled Plastic
Coke seems to be hoping the sustainable materials will help the company appeal to a younger demographic.
Feb 9th, 2021
Bloodtn
Red Rivers Flow Through Town After Textile Plant Floods
Wastewater from the industry has been blamed for green and purple floods in the past.
Feb 9th, 2021
Ep112tn
Biden Order Will Review Critical Supply Chains
The plan intends to rebuild US domestic manufacturing capacity of supply chains for critical products.
Feb 9th, 2021
Maskstn
Company Makes Big Bet on US Mask Demand
Purchasers will have to make some hard choices when the pandemic is over.
Feb 8th, 2021