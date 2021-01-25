Defense Contractor, Navy Pay NY $406M Over Pollution

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced an agreement with Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy for cleanup of a contaminated area.

The state will receive $406 million to address a plume of underground pollution caused by aerospace manufacturing on Long Island.

As part of the settlement, NG will fund a 30-year containment project to protect drinking water infrastructure.

The defense contractor, along with the Navy, will be contracted to perform most of the work.

Northrop Grumman built aircraft at the Bethpage plant for about 60 years, up until 1996.

The Navy, which hasn’t commented on the settlement, had an adjacent facility for researching, testing, and assembling aircraft.