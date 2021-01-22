5-Ton Motorcycle Focused on Safety

The Tower Trike features a 320-horsepower semi engine

Jan 22nd, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

Jim Gesto has been a semi mechanic for 50 years. He loves motorcycles but has long worried about their safety.

Gesto found that the most a vehicle could weigh and still be considered a motorcycle was 11,000 pounds.

This, according to a recent Business Insider report, led him to create the 10,900-pound Tower Trike.

It features a 320-horsepower semi engine and, despite weighing more than five tons, it can reach a speed of up to 85 mph.

According to Gest, it drives like a car, but rides like most trikes.

The prototype has taken him over five years to develop, but he hopes to start selling the Tower Trike soon – for about $159,000.

