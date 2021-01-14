Retailer to Pay Workers to Get Vaccine

Many businesses are grappling with ethical questions around vaccines, like whether or not they should require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19.

One retailer is using an approach that’s more carrot than stick.

Dollar General has revealed that it will pay workers to voluntarily get COVID-19 vaccines.

The one-time payment is intended to remove barriers for those who don’t want to take time off work.

It will amount to the equivalent of four hours of pay and will be awarded upon completion of the vaccine.

Dollar General, deemed an essential business, has 157,000 workers and won’t require them to receive the vaccine.

But the company said in a press release that they "do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work."



