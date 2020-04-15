Search for a COVID-19 Vaccine Heats up in China, US

Initial tests focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying out different doses of different types of shots.

Lauran Neergaard
Apr 15th, 2020
This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19.
This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three potential COVID-19 vaccines are making fast progress in early-stage testing in volunteers in China and the U.S., but it's still a long road to prove if they'll really work. 

China's CanSino Biologics has begun the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate, China's Ministry of Science and Technology said Tuesday.

In the U.S., a shot made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. isn't far behind. The first person to receive that experimental vaccine last month returned to a Seattle clinic Tuesday for a second dose.

NIH infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Associated Press there are "no red flags" so far and he hoped the next, larger phase of testing could begin around June.

A third candidate, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, began giving experimental shots for first-step safety testing last week in the U.S. and hopes to expand its studies to China.

Initial tests focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying out different doses of different types of shots.

But moving into the second phase is a critical step that allows vaccines to be tested in many more people to look for signs that they protect against infection.

Last week, CanSino filed a report showing it aimed to enroll 500 people in this next study, comparing two doses of the vaccine to dummy shots. As of Monday, 273 of the volunteers had been injected, state media said.

Looking ahead, Fauci said if the new coronavirus continues to circulate widely enough over the summer and fall, it might be possible to finish larger studies slightly sooner than the 12 to 18 months he'd originally predicted — maybe toward "mid to late winter of next season."

"Please let me say this caveat: That is assuming that it's effective. See, that's the big 'if,'" Fauci stressed. "It's got to be effective and it's got to be safe."

During a news conference in China, authorities also cautioned that the studies must be done properly.

"Although we are in an emergency, we cannot lower the standards of safety and effectiveness in the reviews of vaccines," said Wang Junzhi, a Chinese biopharmaceutical expert. "The public is paying huge attention."

The World Health Organization this week counted more than five dozen other vaccine candidates in earlier stages of development being pursued around the world. Many research groups are teaming up to speed the work; in an announcement Tuesday, vaccine giants Sanofi and GSK became the latest to partner on a candidate.

On the WHO's list are a wide variety of ways to make vaccines -- so if one approach doesn't pan out, hopefully another one will.

CanSino's vaccine is based on a genetically engineered shot it created to guard against Ebola. The leading U.S. candidates use a different approach, made from copies of a piece of the coronavirus' genetic code.

More in Home
This photo made available by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the earth as seen by the BepiColombo spacecraft on April 10, 2020.
Spacecraft Buzzes Earth
Launched 1 1/2 years ago, Europe and Japan’s BepiColombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles (12,700 kilometers) of Earth.
Apr 14th, 2020
Women wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China in Beijing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
How to End Virus Lockdowns?
Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, called for a single smartphone app across the European Union.
Apr 14th, 2020
I Stock 1185372985
Government Loans Start Flowing
The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off.
Apr 14th, 2020
Johnson&apos;s Baby Aloe &amp; Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports financial results Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
J&J Races to Develop Vaccine
The company also cut billions from its forecast on higher related costs and fewer sales.
Apr 14th, 2020
The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects worldwide heavy losses.
Global Economy Will Shrink 3%
The IMF says the global economy will shrink 3% in 2020.
Apr 14th, 2020
Ford Front End Ap
Ford Expects $600M Loss
The company has enough cash to get through the end of September even if vehicle production doesn’t resume.
Apr 13th, 2020
Jeans Denim Istock
Jeans Co. Files Chapter 11
Extended closures of its stores in the pandemic have hurt its business.
Apr 13th, 2020
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Commuter Cash Helping Needy
Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?
Apr 13th, 2020
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, chairs a virtual summit of the Group of 20 energy ministers.
10M Barrel Cut Deal Reached
Oil prices have collapsed as the coronavirus has largely halted global travel and slowed down other energy-chugging sectors.
Apr 13th, 2020
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 13, 2020.
Nations Pressured to Reopen
Governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and making sure they can still make a living.
Apr 13th, 2020
I Stock 1209610671
FBI Foils Fake Mask Scheme
“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Apr 13th, 2020
iStock
EPA Allows Cancer-Linked Pesticide
The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”
Apr 13th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
US Consumer Prices Slump
It's the largest decline in five years.
Apr 10th, 2020
Christina Caldwell, left, of Henry Ford Population Health helps unload supplies with Matt Thatcher, who donated them from the Detroit Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Detroit.
U.S. States Come Together
States are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
Apr 10th, 2020