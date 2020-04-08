Report: Outbreak Triggers Drop in Climate-Changing Emissions

The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020, the most significant since 1990.

Ellen Knickmeyer
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 167231386
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite mocking the idea of climate change, President Donald Trump will preside over one of the country’s sharpest drops in climate-damaging emissions on record, as the economic paralysis from the coronavirus tamps down energy use, according to an Energy Department projection on Tuesday.

The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020. That would be the biggest cut in U.S. energy emissions since at least 1990, EIA records show. The year after the start of the 2008 recession saw a 7.3% decline.

Trump routinely mocks the science of climate change, and his administration has moved to roll back tougher mileage and emissions standards and other climate efforts from the Obama administration.

Emissions will fall markedly this year anyway, owing to the slowing economy and restrictions on business and travel related to the coronavirus, the EIA said.

Burning of fossil fuels, and the rate of climate damage, typically rebounds as an economy does, after economic downturns.

Globally, “we’re seeing radical declines in transportation emissions and drops in other sectors of the economy,” said Stanford University’s Rob Jackson, who heads a group of independent scientists who monitor global carbon pollution. “We haven’t seen anything like this since the Great Depression.”

The energy agency projects Americans will burn 9% less gasoline and diesel and 10% less jet fuel, and that the electricity sector will generate 3% less power overall, among other declines. Solar and wind power — which get scant attention from Trump, other than his statements of loathing for wind turbines — will account for the majority of the country's new electricity generation, the report says. As marketplace competition reshapes how Americans get their energy, power plants will use 11% more renewables and 20% less coal this year.

The 2020 outlook also marks a setback in Trump's frequently stated mission of helping make the United States the world's dominant player in energy production. The coronavirus and an unrelated petroleum supply glut caused by ramped-up pumping by Saudi Arabia and Russia will return the United States to being a net importer of petroleum for at least a time, as domestic drilling subsides, the EIA report said. Any global accord to cut back oil production could change that, the agency noted.

“These trends are only temporary and they’ll go away as fast as this coronavirus crisis goes away,” Energy spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement.

More in Home
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.
Virus Patients Rush to Join Studies
Interest has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is expanding its study.
Apr 7th, 2020
Ap20098076447517
Leaders Ask Economic Powers for Help
They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Virus Delays Nuclear Waste Cleanup
Work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites is shifting to only those operations considered “mission critical.”
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco.
PG&E Deal Threatened by Pandemic
The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer before Northern California's wildfire season enters its most dangerous period.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada demonstrate in sub-freezing temperatures in Billings, Mont.
Work Starts on Disputed Pipeline
Work on the project has begun despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 7th, 2020
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, April 6, 2020.
Stocks Rise Sharply
Markets have been waiting anxiously for signs that the rate of new infections may stop accelerating at some point.
Apr 6th, 2020
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Ukraine Battles Forest Fires
Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.
Apr 6th, 2020
This Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans.
Company Cited for Hotel Collapse
Heaslip Engineering LLC was cited for a multiple “serious” violations and one labeled “willful.”
Apr 6th, 2020
A pedestrian walks by The Family Barbershop, closed due to a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer executive order, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Bleak US Jobs Report
The loss of 701,000 jobs ended nearly a decade of uninterrupted job growth.
Apr 6th, 2020
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
Jtc 3
Snack Maker Keeps Farmers, Amazon Moving
Their cheese snacks are keeping the paychecks flowing for 250+ employees and local dairy farmers, but will that matter to the Shark Tank panel?
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Allowing Office Employees to Work in Plants
The company's new staff support actions allow healthy office workers to help in its factories and include enhanced benefits for plant employees.
Apr 3rd, 2020
S Himmelstein Abm
Ultra Precise Shaft Torque Transducers
They offer extreme measurement accuracy with fast installed response.
Apr 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 1.
Trump Invokes DPA for Ventilators, Slams 3M
The administration named 3M and six other companies in the DPA, and later lashed out at 3M on Twitter.
Apr 3rd, 2020