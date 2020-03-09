Grief, Controversy Mark Anniversary of Ethiopian Plane Crash

The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.

Geoffrey KavitiElias MeseretDavid Koenig
Mar 9th, 2020
Ap20069283985393
iStock

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The year since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max has been a journey through grief, anger and determination for Ruth Kageche, Zipporah Kuria and others whose loved ones were on the plane.

Grief at the staggering toll: 157 lives lost when the plane crashed six minutes after takeoff.

Anger that the plane was flying at all, five months after another brand-new 737 Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189 people.

And finally, determination to pressure Boeing and aviation regulators: If they were ever going to let the plane fly again, to make it as safe as possible, with pilots who were better informed and trained about the Max’s unique flight-control system.

The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.

Flight 302 took off from Addis Ababa airport the morning of March 10, 2019. Almost immediately, the pilots reported problems with the plane and asked for permission to return to the airport. They never made it. After a struggle to control the plane, it nose-dived into a barren patch of land about 40 miles from Addis Ababa.

The flight was headed to Nairobi, and 32 of the passengers were Kenyan, the largest number of the 35 nationalities on board. The Rev. George Mukua Kageche, a Catholic priest, was among the passengers, returning home on his annual leave from Rome.

A year later his sister, Ruth Kageche, visited his grave on the family's farm in Kenya where she buried what she said were the “fragments” of her brother returned to her — a hand, a few bits of flesh and bone and a piece of the priest's robe he was wearing that morning.

Kageche said that since receiving the remains, neither she nor any family member has received any assistance or compensation from the airline or Boeing.

“Actually they called us to go for the fragments and from there, they just kept quiet," said Kageche. “Now it’s the time they have started talking about the memorial.”

Families of the passengers have filed more than 100 lawsuits against Boeing. The Kageche family's lawyer, Irungu Kang’ata, said “more and more evidence has been coming up that shows that Boeing had done something bad.” He pointed to messages and emails between Boeing employees including test pilots and production manager who had safety concerns about the Max, especially a flight-control system called MCAS that was not included on previous 737 models. These confessions, Kang’ata said, boost the victims’ cases.

The sharp pain of bereavement continues for Kageche and her family.

“We don’t think our hearts will ever heal and we need a lot of counselling to forget about these things,” she said, adding that professional help has not been offered to the family.

A private commemoration at the site of the crash for family members of crash victims has been planned by Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing. Family members from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world are being flown to Addis Ababa at Boeing's expense for the memorial. Ethiopian officials did not plan to allow press coverage.

Zipporah Kuria, who lives in Britain, said she was appalled when family members got very little notice in November, and were unable to attend, when dozens of coffins bearing unidentified remains including those of her father, Joseph Waithaka, were buried in a mass grave. Photos circulated online of the coffins waiting to be covered, with a bulldozer and mounds of dirt in the background.

“They were buried as if they were people who didn't have anyone who cared for them. They were robbed of their lives, and then they were robbed of their dignity," she said. “We're hoping that by coming together on the 10th where their remains now rest, we can begin to experience some form of closure.”

Kuria and her mother and two brothers plan to attend from the U.K.

In Canada, in suburban Toronto, Clariss Moore decided to go to Ethiopia for the memorial, but her husband, Chris, will stay home and visit a body of water, maybe a canal in Ottawa or a beach on Lake Ontario, to honor their daughter Danielle, a 24-year-old marine biologist who perished in the crash.

Chris Moore has already visited the site in Ethiopia and upon seeing it, realized the enormous impact of the crash. He took some comfort in knowing that his daughter must have died instantly. Now he is determined to continue to lobby Canadian and U.S. regulators to put the retooled Boeing Max under the toughest possible scrutiny. He is already looking ahead to a hearing later this month in Canada’s Parliament.

“I’m going through a constructive grieving process,” he said. “I’m trying to do something positive out of this — making something better, because March 10 was the worst day of my life.”

Nadia Milleron and Michael Stumo of Massachusetts, who lost their daughter Samya in the crash, are planning to attend the ceremony, along with Samya's two brothers and her partner.

“I am definitely dreading the day,” Milleron said. “I have been there twice. I think about Samya approaching the ground and being alive — maybe I'm walking in a place where she was last alive.”

Milleron, however, has major reservations about the event. She said Boeing has been sensitive to the feelings of passengers' families and will not have a major presence at Tuesday's event, but Ethiopian Airlines has largely shut families out of planning the ceremony and a permanent memorial that will be built at the crash site.

“Ethiopian Airlines didn't even want the memorial program,” she said. “In December, they said to us, ‘Why are you coming? You weren’t invited.'”

Now, she said, Ethiopian officials are fighting families' requests to have Don Edkins, a South African documentary maker whose son Max died in the crash, film the event, and to consider a memorial design by Adrian Toole, a U.K. citizen whose daughter Joanna was also on the plane.

Relatives of the passengers say that Ethiopian Airlines has not shared all details about the ceremony, and it is unclear whether the airline's CEO will speak.

“If he talks, the families won't boo,” Milleron said. “They will just be quiet and be very upset.”

Kuria said the CEO should not speak, but she thinks both Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing have their own motives for organizing the event.

“We are under no illusion that the companies are doing this for us,” she said. “We are not oblivious to the fact that it's also partially in service of themselves to repair their reputations.”

Family members like Kuria, Milleron, Stumo and the Moores say their year of grieving has been wrenching, but they are proud of raising questions about aviation safety and pressing for greater scrutiny of new planes.

One year after the crash investigations are continuing into the crash. An official with the Ethiopian transport ministry said an interim report on the crash is expected to be released soon. “It is still being worked on. The plan it to release it ahead of the crash anniversary,” he told The Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Yonathan Menkir Kassa, an aviation writer based in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, said the interim report on the crash is expected “anytime soon as early as next week.”

The Ethiopian crash came almost five months after a strikingly similar crash in Indonesia of the same model aircraft. Together the two crashes led to a grounding of all Boeing 737 Max jets, more than 380 planes used by more than 50 airlines around the world. Boeing initially expressed confidence that the planes would soon be returned to service, but no date has been set.

Ethiopian Airlines has had less disruption to its operations and in October announced it earned an operating profit of $260 million for the year, according to Yonathan. The investigation is being conducted in Ethiopia where there is not a strong independent media, human rights protection and transparent legal proceedings, he said.

Roland Rehhorn, whose daughter, Angela, died in the crash, traveled from Canada to Ethiopia for the memorial.

“Our memorial committee has done a pretty good job in getting information to us. But there were difficult moments trying to get information from Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing,” said Rehhorn.

“Looking back, I feel that this is a crash that could have been avoided. I think there were some oversights and hopefully moving forward those oversights will never happen again,” said Rehhorn. “I think we want the crash to be a memorial site but also we want the people around that area to have better opportunities, not just a memorial. We want to make sure that the local people have better opportunities, too.”

More in Home
Basketballrobot
A Scoring Machine
A look at Toyota’s three-point shooting robot.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 869302546
Co. Fined after Grain Bin Fatality
One of Interstate Commodities' employees was fatally engulfed in a Nebraska grain bin last September.
Mar 9th, 2020
2019 Brands Waters 960
Nestlé Closing NY Bottling Plant
The facility in Elmford, NY is expected to close June 1.
Mar 6th, 2020
299992 0 1 1asdfa
Tito's: Don't Use Our Vodka As Hand Sanitizer
What a waste of good vodka.
Mar 6th, 2020
I Stock 1198638527
Trump Allows More Seasonal Work Visas
An additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the U.S. this year to fill seasonal jobs amid a tight labor market
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.
Disputed Pipeline Moves Forward
The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 18, 2004, file photo, U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton Jr., R-N.Y., speaks during a U.S. Congressional delegation visit in Baghdad, Iraq.
Amory Houghton Jr. Dead at 93
Houghton was first elected at age 60, after spending nearly two decades as chief executive of Corning Glass Works
Mar 6th, 2020
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Ex-UAW Leader Charged
“We stand before you today because of greed — pure and simple greed,' Detroit's head of the FBI said.
Mar 6th, 2020
Del. Richard &apos;Rip&apos; Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.
VA Moves on Sweeping Energy Bill
The bill, which lays out a path towards net zero carbon emissions, is expected to pass.
Mar 6th, 2020
Assembly Production Ap
AAM Statement on Jobs
The association's president, Scott Paul, says he is deeply worried.
Mar 6th, 2020
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi prepares for the day&apos;s trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
US Trade Deficit Narrows
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this June 5, 2019, photo, residents of the Hui Muslim ethnic minority walk in a neighborhood near an OFILM factory in Nanchang in eastern China&apos;s Jiangxi province.
Gadgets Made with Coerced Labor
The Chinese factory in question turns out computer screens, cameras and fingerprint scanners for a supplier to international tech giants such as Apple and Lenovo.
Mar 5th, 2020
Austrian rescue personnel checks the body temperature of participants before meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
OPEC Calls for Big Production Cut
The proposal assumes that non-member allies like major producer Russia, who will take up the proposal Friday, will agree to the cuts.
Mar 5th, 2020