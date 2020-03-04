Exxon Outlines its Steps to Reduce Harmful Methane Emissions

Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.

Cathy Bussewitz
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil on Tuesday outlined how it is reducing the methane its operations release into the atmosphere, detailing its efforts as governments around the globe write new rules to regulate the harmful greenhouse gas.

The oil and gas giant is seeking to influence the way those rules are written, hoping companies and regulators adopt the procedures Exxon says helped reduce methane emissions by 20% in some of its U.S. drilling operations over the past two years.

“Our industry has developed high-tech advances to curb emissions, and we also hope this framework will be helpful for governments as they develop new regulations,” said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon, in a statement accompanying a document outlining Exxon's procedures for reducing methane emissions.

Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions. But they also said Exxon needs to be much more aggressive in its efforts to curtail global warming.

“The steps Exxon Mobil has taken and the commitments the company announced are nowhere near sufficient to get us there,” said Kathy Mulvey, accountability campaign director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “We need to see much more ambitious and urgent actions taken by companies like Exxon Mobil.”

Methane has 86 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. It is the main component of natural gas, and when companies drill for oil, they generally also get natural gas, whether they want it or not. Methane is released in the atmosphere during extraction and distribution of natural gas, and while many scientists agree this is a major problem, there is little data to show exactly how much is leaking into the atmosphere.

Last year, Exxon and other oil giants pushed back the EPA's proposal to relax regulations on methane emissions. At the time, many had already invested in equipment and upgrades to satisfy emissions regulations enacted under former President Barack Obama. Major oil companies are also under pressure from investors to prove they will be able to adapt to future regulations that aim to curtail global warming.

“With the climate crisis upon us, companies can’t afford to ignore their contributions to climate change,” said Ben Ratner, senior director at the Environmental Defense Fund. “In at least one or two parts of (Exxon's methane) framework, what they are recommending appeared to fall considerably short of what would be considered the best available operational practice and regulatory requirements.”

Exxon's model framework included establishing a leak detection and repair program to identify and fix gas leaks as soon as possible, with inspections for leaks happening at least once per year. Some major oil companies are conducting inspections monthly, using sensors mounted on drones, Ratner said.

“The truth is it needs to be much more, and we need to be driving to a world of continuous, real-time monitoring and rapid mitigation of this highly potent greenhouse gas,” Ratner said. “Once-a-year inspection is not a serious proposal for regulatory requirements that are up to the magnitude of the challenge.”

Exxon, which is based in Irving, Texas, said its framework is a starting point for discussions for policy makers, and that governments or private companies could choose to go above and beyond what's presented in the model.

The company also suggested that if an oil and gas operator had to vent natural gas, it would be better to burn it off, or “flare” it, instead of releasing methane directly into the atmosphere. It suggested improving the combustion efficiency of flares so that methane isn't accidentally released as a result of incomplete combustion.

But flaring releases carbon dioxide, and while that is less potent than methane, it lasts longer in the atmosphere.

Widespread flaring in the Permian Basin and other oil fields has been an ongoing problem. Gas flaring activity in the U.S. increased 48% from 2017 to 2018, reaching 1.4 billion cubic feet per day, which is roughly the same amount as the total gas consumption of a medium-sized European country such as Belgium or Romania, according to the World Bank. The surge in flaring happened as natural gas prices fell so low, and pipeline capacity was so constrained, that some producers were paying to have it carted away instead of selling it.

Exxon released its methane document as regulators in the European Union, Nigeria, Argentina, New Mexico and elsewhere are writing methane policies.

The European Union is a major natural gas importer, giving it leverage to demand much cleaner natural gas, Ratner said. For example, the EU could say that it will only import natural gas with a methane intensity — which measures the amount of methane emissions compared to the total amount of natural gas produced — of 0.2% or lower, Ratner said.

Exxon was also responsible for a major methane leak in February 2018 from a blowout at a gas well in Ohio. The methane released during the incident was reported to all regulatory agencies, a spokesman said.

More in Home
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 910637250
UAW Selling Exec's Lavish Home
The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
Chevron
Chevron Looks to Trim US Workforce
Plummeting prices and oversupply have sent the oil & gas market into the red.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
UAW official Edward Robinson leaves federal court in Detroit, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty
Edward “Nick” Robinson is accused of conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.
Mar 3rd, 2020
This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
Thermo Fisher Buying Qiagen
The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020