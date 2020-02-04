Reports: Tariffs Are Hurting Louisiana's Biggest Ports

The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.

Associated Press
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1126101300
iStock

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The impact of trade wars negatively affected Louisiana's biggest ports last year, according to reports from their governing bodies.

The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019, and the much larger Port of South Louisiana just upriver saw a decrease of 15%, The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reported.

"You can't hide the numbers," the Port of South Louisiana's executive director Paul Aucoin told the newspaper. “It was a tough year.”

While the state's economic growth has increased in recent months, the shipping industry plays a critical role and the slowdown suggests President Donald Trump's tariffs are putting pressure on parts of the economy, the newspaper reported.

Corn and other agricultural products pass through the two ports on their way to foreign markets, and the state's oil and petrochemical sector also relies heavily on them. Economic impact reports show the ports bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in state taxes and that 50,000 jobs in the six parishes where they operate are directly or indirectly tied to them.

A fall in steel shipments and other tariff-affected business hurt the the Port of New Orleans' overall results despite an increase in cruise traffic and a 10% rise in container shipping.

Tariffs have been even more troublesome for the Port of South Louisiana, which runs along nearly 55 miles (85 kilometers) from Destrehan in St. Charles Parish to St. James Parish.

Loren Scott, a former Louisiana State University economics professor who wrote a 2015 economic impact study for the Port of South Louisiana, said it remains to be seen whether recent trade battles will leave lasting damage that could jeopardize expansion plans at the two ports.

"It's like a rocket that's 5 feet off the ground," Scott said. “We're hoping it's going to be OK, but right now we really don't know which way it's going to go.”

Aucoin said the Port of South Louisiana's expansion plans have already been stalled because of the volatility of steel prices.

"We have 17 new industries that want to come in and build something for a total investment of $23 billion, but the price of steel went up because of the tariffs and that's put them off," he said.

Aucoin said he understands why the president got tough on some trade relationships, but he said that while they may be meant to protect domestic industry, tariffs often cause collateral damage.

While tough actions toward China have gotten a lot of attention, Robert Landry, the chief commercial officer for the Port of New Orleans, said lower-profile skirmishes — with countries such as Brazil, Turkey and South Korea — had greater effects.

"It changed a lot of supply chains and people looked to source steel from different suppliers, including domestically, which I suppose was the point of the tariffs," he said. "But then steel prices went up and people said, 'Let's push this project off for a couple of months,'" because of uncertainty.

More in Home
I Stock 1131776019
US Workplaces Ill-Equipped to Contain a Virus
Do workplace norms and policies help companies cope with a contagious virus, or do they accelerate its spread?
Feb 5th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020
This Dec. 16, 2017 photo shows flames burning near power lines in Montecito, Calif.
PG&E Pledges to Shakeup Board
The move is an attempt to avoid a potential takeover by the state of California.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Caution Istock
2nd Worker Dies After Oil Well Blowout
Two workers remained hospitalized Friday.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Opponents of Enbridge Energy&apos;s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, before a hearing on the project before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the state Capitol complex in St. Paul, Minn.
Regulators Revisit Pipeline Replacement
Environmental and tribal activists are urging the government to kill the project.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ebdbe345 Thumb (1)
Futuristic Tractor
And it's autonomous. Also, bomb-proof trash bags and new puncture-proof tires.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020