What's New in the China Virus Outbreak

The Coronavirus that began last month in the Chinese City of Wuhan has now claimed 26 lives and sickened another 830. Here's where things stand as of Friday morning.

Associated Press
Jan 24th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China&apos;s CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country&apos;s most important holiday.
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China's CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country's most important holiday.
CCTV via AP

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have identified the illness as a new kind of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.

WHAT'S NEW TODAY

— The number of confirmed cases rose to 830. Twenty-six people have died, including the first two deaths outside Hubei.

— After Wuhan halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries on Thursday, 12 other cities in the central province of Hubei followed suit, with a combined population of more than 36 million now under lockdown.

— Wuhan is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to the disease. The prefabricated structure, slated for completion Feb. 3, is modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 and featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.

—- The new virus claimed its youngest victim. A 36-year-old man in Hubei was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after suffering from fever for three days. He died following a sudden cardiac arrest on Jan. 23.

— South Korea and Japan both detected their second cases, and Singapore two more for a total of three.

— Hospitals in Wuhan are grappling with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies. At least eight hospitals in Wuhan issued public calls for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear, according to notices online.

UPDATE, 9:45 A.M. CT

A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner. People that the women had close contact with are being monitored.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that it's likely more cases will be diagnosed in the coming days, as the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.

Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and 63 patients in 22 states were being tested, although 11 of them so far have been found free of the virus, the CDC said.

More in Home
Maintenance Software
Pivoting Away from Reactive Maintenance
Advances in technology are making the transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies easier to attain.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Memphis
Memphis Meats Raises $161M for New Plant
Total funding for the cell-based meat, poultry and seafood company now exceeds $180 million, which is expected to fund a pilot production facility.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Ebdb E154 Thumb 4
Researchers Create First Living Robots
These are entirely new lifeforms. Also, Spider-Man grippers and a camera that photographs the invisible.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Mr Peanut
Planters Kills Off Mr. Peanut
The 104-year-old icon died Tuesday in a pre-Super Bowl ad from the brand, which confirmed the mascot's death on multiple platforms.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Nervegastn
Pilot Plant Destroys First Nerve Agent
If 1 ml touches your skin, it can be fatal.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric&apos;s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation. PG&amp;E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company.
Gov. Aims to Block PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan
PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Caution Istock
Acid Death Ruled Accidental Drowning
The man who fell into a vat of acid at his workplace may have had a medical emergency.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
7 Tips for Managing Generational Shift
A commitment to changing paradigms and embracing Industry 4.0 technologies is key.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Safety Injury Istock
Worker Dies After Falling into Acid
The tank contained liquid chromic acid, used for metal plating and coating for different industries.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Insys Pharma Fentanyl Ap
Ex-Drug Execs Sentenced in Bribery Scheme
Prosecutors had sought more than 10 years in prison for each, while lawyers for the two had argued for a year or less.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ky Coal Train Ap
WY, MT Seek Supreme Court Ruling on Coal
Washington state officials have said the denial wasn't an abuse of authority.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pizza
Hormel's 54-Topping Pizza
The pizza has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter.
Jan 21st, 2020