Leadshine Technology is a motion control supplier offering high value steppers that are simple, easy to use, long-lasting and reliable at very affordable prices. Available from AutomationDirect (Cumming, GA), Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise. Specifically:

These drives accept a wide range of input voltages (12-110 VDC, 18-80 VAC) and provide over-voltage and overcurrent protection, motor auto-configuration on power up and Soft-start at power on.

Leadshine drives support NEMA 11, 14, 17, 23, 24, 34 and 42 frame size step motors with pulse input frequency up to 200kHz.

All drives support step and direction control, some models support CW/CCW as well.

Dipswitches are used for built-in self-test, microstep resolution selection, current level selection and optional idle current reduction.

www.automationdirect.com/stepper-drives; 770-889-2858