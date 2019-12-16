Leadshine Technology is a motion control supplier offering high value steppers that are simple, easy to use, long-lasting and reliable at very affordable prices. Available from AutomationDirect (Cumming, GA), Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise. Specifically:
- These drives accept a wide range of input voltages (12-110 VDC, 18-80 VAC) and provide over-voltage and overcurrent protection, motor auto-configuration on power up and Soft-start at power on.
- Leadshine drives support NEMA 11, 14, 17, 23, 24, 34 and 42 frame size step motors with pulse input frequency up to 200kHz.
- All drives support step and direction control, some models support CW/CCW as well.
- Dipswitches are used for built-in self-test, microstep resolution selection, current level selection and optional idle current reduction.
