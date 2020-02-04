Value Propositions that Anticipate Customers’ Needs

In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.

Kyle Uebelhor
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
iStock

Manufacturing leaders are raising a key concern: When asked, “What is the most important thing needed to succeed with today’s sophisticated and demanding customers?” respondents from top manufacturing firms overwhelmingly selected “Stronger Value Propositions” and “Richer Evidence of Results.” These two components outpaced all of the more traditional investment areas. In today’s world, value matters. But how do manufacturing organizations successfully deliver impactful messages that sellers can easily communicate?

Too often, manufacturing organizations perpetuate a dysfunctional, siloed relationship between the sales, marketing and service functions. They fail to deliver impactful messages that sellers — particularly less experienced sellers — can easily communicate. The link between marketing, sales and service is a vital connection to ensure that value propositions resonate with customers’ needs.

World-class manufacturers create winning value propositions by first tailoring to each unique customer segment with a unique set of value propositions. In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria:

1. Compelling

Value propositions cannot be defined by brand or feature benefit. Rather, they must motivate the receiver of the message to act. Compelling value props are highly tailored to both buyers and influencers. Interestingly, compelling value propositions may not always evoke an action to sell, but to encourage the next step in the sale process. Agreeing to conducting a trial or participating in a new product demo are completely acceptable outcomes.

2. Differentiated

Winning messages reveal what sets your products or services apart from the competition. Sellers need unique messages depending on the competitive landscape. Ensuring that they know your best attributes in comparison to the rival at hand will produce results.

3. Observable

Savvy buyers already know what the product should do. They do not always know by how much, how fast, how efficient or how your offering stacks up when the numbers are crunched. Winning messages always include data and observable differences to provide anticipated results-based outcomes.

4. Clear

Most importantly, value propositions must be easy to (a) understand (b) communicate and (c) align to the right audience. World-class organizations direct their sellers as to how to deliver the right insights to the right audience at the right time. (Sellers to be great actors; they should not have to write their own plays.)

Finally, in order to create value propositions that meet these four criteria, the sales, marketing and service departments must coordinate efforts to gather Voice of Kyle UebelhorKyle UebelhorCustomer (VOC) insights. VP of sales, chief marketing officers and those responsible for service should consider:

  1. Have we listened to our VOC?
  2. Do our value propositions differentiate for each buyer type?
  3. Does our team believe that? Can they deliver them?

Value does matter, and understanding your VOC is key to developing and delivering an impactful message.

Kyle Uebelhor is a principal and manufacturing practice lead at the Alexander Group.

More in Home
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ebdbe345 Thumb (1)
Futuristic Tractor
And it's autonomous. Also, bomb-proof trash bags and new puncture-proof tires.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1065949052
24 US Mining Deaths in 2019
This is the lowest number in history.
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020